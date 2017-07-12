METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – Ten horses that were rescued from central Massachusetts received much needed makeovers on Wednesday.

The MSPCA in Methuen groomed them back into good health. They got them back to a healthy weight and took care of their teeth and hooves.

MSPCA officials say the previous owner had to surrender the animals when he started dealing with medical issues of his own.

“We call this a case of benign neglect, where ultimately the person was no longer able to care for them,” said an officials.

So, if you have a big space in your barn, and your heart, for a very large horse—there could be one waiting for you. All 10 horses are up for adoption.

