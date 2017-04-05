10-week-old infant dies at unlicensed day care in Mendon, authorities say

MENDON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a church in the town.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says a 10-week-old boy was found unresponsive around 6:30 p.m by his mother at a nursery inside the Bethany Community Church.

The child was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to District Attorney Joseph Early.

The boy has not been identified by investigators.

The Massachusetts Early Education Commission says the day care was not licensed by the state.

The boy’s cause of death is under investigation.

