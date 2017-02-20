10-year-old asks local police department for help with math homework

MARION, OH (WHDH) — Molly Draper’s 10-year-old daughter was having a little trouble with her homework the other night, so she messaged the local police on Facebook and they gave it their best attempt.

“I said I’m having trouble with my homework, I said can you help. He said yeah, what’s the problem. I gave him the thing, I don’t know what to do,” the fifth-grade student said.

Screenshots shared to Draper’s Facebook on Feb. 18, show her daughter asking the police for assistance with her math homework, and somebody very kindly got back to her in her time of need.

The officer helped her with a second math problem, but he got it wrong.

The Marion, Ohio Police Department had a sense of humor about it posting on Facebook.

“Have to say this is the first time we have been asked by a young Facebook follower to help with homework through messenger but hey, we SERVE and protect,” the department said.

The girl’s mother loved that the officer took the time to help her daughter.

“They’ve got a great community outreach. And they’re building trust and relationships with people her age and the entire community. And they’re human too. So they don’t always know Math like the rest of us,” Molly Draper said.

The good deed quickly went viral. Draper’s post had earned 1,200 likes at the time of writing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)