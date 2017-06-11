10-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Salem

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a commuter train in Salem. Police say the boy was trying to cross the tracks to get to his bike.

The boy was identified by Salem Public School officials as Jaydon Dancy, a student at the Carlton Innovation School.

7News spoke with residents in the area, who wondered what could be done about people getting onto the tracks. Hear from those residents in the video above.

Dancy was once honored by police for his bravery. He was given a citation by the mayor and state representatives after he jumped into a local river and pulled an incapacitated kayaker to shore.

In a statement, the mayor of Salem said:

“There is no more profoundly sorrowful event than the accidental death of a child…He was loved and respected and our memories of him will be of a bright and engaging young man.”

A memorial will be held for Dancy Sunday at the Carlton School.

