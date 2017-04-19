10-year-old bumped from Air Canada flight

Stratford, Prince Edward Island (WHDH) — Air Canada is apologizing after a 10-year-old boy was bumped from an overbooked flight.

The boys family booked four seats to Costa Rica and when checking in online, they learned their son wouldn’t have a seat.

The family drove to another airport to catch another flight that was then cancelled.

Air Canada said it is working with the family to provide a ‘generous’ compensation.

