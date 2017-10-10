10-year-old Walpole boy recruited onto Babson College Men’s Hockey team

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - A 10-year-old Walpole boy, Coleman Walsh, was recruited onto the Babson College Men’s Hockey team.

“It’s really great, Walsh said, “I’m looking forward to this, and let’s go Beavers!”

Walsh lives with a genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome, which causes developmental delays.

Walsh was recruited to play his favorite sport of hockey with the Babson team through a non-profit that works with kids with chronic conditions called Team Impact.

The Babson Men’s Hockey coach, Jamie Rice, said, “I think having Coleman here, as a part of our program, I think the guys will understand yeah we’re playing a game to win, but there’s a bigger picture of life here.”

Team Impact pairs kids with college athletes in hopes that the children gain strength, camaraderie and support from the team, and vice versa.

The non-profit has paired more than 1,000 kids with colleges and universities around the country.

