WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - The dream to play college hockey for one 10-year-old boy came true when he signed to become a Babson Beaver.

Coleman Walsh, of Walpole, was recruited onto the Babson College Men’s Hockey team.

“It’s really great,” Walsh said. “I’m looking forward to this, and let’s go Beavers!”

Walsh lives with a genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome, which causes developmental delays.

Team Impact, which is a non-profit that works with kids with chronic conditions, helped Babson recruit Walsh.

“It’s overwhelming but I’m just so happy for Coleman that he has this opportunity to be part of the team, to get to work with the guys, get to know the guys and just provide a little joy for them,” said Walsh’s mother, Nanci Walsh.

The Babson Men’s Hockey coach, Jamie Rice, said, “I think having Coleman here, as a part of our program, I think the guys will understand yeah we’re playing a game to win, but there’s a bigger picture of life here.”

Team Impact pairs kids with college athletes in hopes that the children gain strength, camaraderie and support from the team, and vice versa.

The non-profit has paired more than 1,000 kids with colleges and universities around the country.

