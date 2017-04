What a win for one woman in New Zealand.

The 101-year-old won gold at the World Masters Game, with her 100 meter race time of one minute and 14 seconds.

She was the oldest participant in this year’s race and the only one in her age group.

She will keep competing later this week in the 200 meter race and javelin.

