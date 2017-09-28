101-year-old woman killed when stovetop ignites clothing, DA says

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - An elderly Melrose woman was cooking Wednesday when a stovetop fire spread to her counter and ignited her clothing, the Middlesex Distinct Attorney’s office said.

The blaze broke out on 85 Grove Street, claiming the life of a 101-year-old woman. Her name has not been released.

“This is a sad end to a long, vibrant life and the fire department offers their condolences to the woman’s family,” Fire Chief Christopher Leary said.

There were no working smoke alarms in the two-family home, according to investigators.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says Massachusetts has had 38 fire deaths in 2017.

The fatal blaze is under investigation.

