$10M grant to kick start MaineHealth Cancer Care Network

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Harold Alfond Foundation is helping to launch a network for cancer patients with a $10 million grant.

The MaineHealth Cancer Care Network will bring coordinated treatment to patients in Maine and the Mount Washington Valley. The network aims to bring together teams of specialists in surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. For patients, it’ll mean less time and travel to obtain care.

Harold Alfond Foundation Chairman Greg Powell said the new network will build on the success of MaineGeneral’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, which uses a similar model.

The grant will be distributed over a five-year period and will cover some of the network’s start-up costs. It’ll be affiliated with Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

