BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts economic development agency has provided nearly $500,000 in grants to 11 community health centers throughout the state.

MassDevelopment says the grants will help the health centers complete capital improvement projects, from installing video conference equipment, or state-of-the-art medical machines, to the construction of new exam rooms and the launch of a middle school health and wellness initiative.

MassDevelopment President and CEO Marty Jones says the grants will help the centers better serve their communities as well as create jobs.

The health centers benefiting from the grants are located in Springfield, Mashpee, Boston, Worcester, Methuen, Worthington, Holyoke and Lowell.

MassDevelopment financed or managed 352 projects generating investment of more than $4 billion in the Massachusetts economy during the 2016 fiscal year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)