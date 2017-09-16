11 employees on leave amid multiple investigations, school district says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence school district says it has placed 11 employees on leave since the school year started for allegations of inappropriate behavior or failure to follow protocols.

Providence Schools spokeswoman Laura Hart says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Hart said Friday that eight of the employees placed on leave have been cleared by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, but all employees will remain on leave until the school department reviews the cases.

Hart noted a change in policy that now allows the DCYF to conclude its own investigations and provide guidance. Previously, the district would conduct its own internal probe to determine if an allegation has merit.

She says most of the leaves involve “separate incidents that were not related.”

