AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in Massachusetts.

Agawam Police Lt. James Donovan says the boy was hit at an intersection around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Steve Lemanski tells WGGB the boy was a student at Roberta Doering Middle School.

An investigation is ongoing.