12 facing federal charges in Boston gang bust

BOSTON (WHDH) — Twelve people are facing federal charges after police said they recovered guns and drugs from the accused gang members.

The 12 suspects were allegedly selling crack-cocaine near a school and in and around the Orchard Gardens housing development in Roxbury. Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb said most of the suspects are members or associates of the Orchard Park Trailblazers and Vine or Forest Street gangs.

“If you’re going to make life miserable for people on the streets of Boston, we’re going to come after you,” said Weinreb.

One of the men arrested, Daiquan Lucas, is the father of a 2-year-old who was shot in Roxbury last October. Police said the girl was caught in the crossfire and her father was the intended target. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Lucas refused to cooperate with the investigation.

“He was very uncooperative and it goes to show you there’s some collateral damage when these kids are involved in this gang,” said Evans.

Weinreb said eight of the arrests happened Thursday, one is already in state custody and one has been deported. Two others remain on the run.

This is the second drug and gang crackdown in two days in Boston. Wednesday, Boston Police announced their operation on gang violence led to 17 arrests and the seizure of 22 guns.

