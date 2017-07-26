12 rescued, boy seriously injured after boat overturns off Cape Cod

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A sail boat with 12 people on board overturned Wednesday in the waters off Cape Cod, leaving a young boy with serious injuries.

Coast Guard crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the Cape Cod Canal near Stony Point Dike after a Good Samaritan reported that an 18-foot boat appeared to be overloaded with passengers and struggling against the waves.

Officials say the Good Samaritan had recovered nine of the 12 boaters before the Coast Guard arrived at the scene.

A 9-year-old boy was missing in the water for a period of time, along with two other people. The boy was unconscious when a dive team pulled him from the water. He was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and has since been resuscitated.

All of the other boaters were rescued. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn. An investigation is underway.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)