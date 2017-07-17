12-year-old girl struck, killed by boat on New Hampshire lake

HEBRON, N.H. (WHDH) — State police say a teenage girl was struck and killed Monday morning by a boat on Newfound Lake in Hebron, New Hampshire.

The girl, 12, was water skiing on the lake in front of the Hillside Inn when she was struck by a powerboat being driven by her father around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the girl fell and that her father returned to assist her. At that point, they say he was briefly distracted and that the boat passed over the girl, leaving her with serious injuries.

The girl was taken to shore, where CPR was initiated. The girl could not be survived and was pronounced dead.

The girl’s name is not being released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

