NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen people, including three firefighters, have been injured in a fire at a high-rise building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The blaze broke out in a third floor apartment just before 5 p.m. Thursday. The fire spread to the fourth floor before it was extinguished at about 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Ten of the injured, including the firefighters, had minor injuries and three were seriously injured.

Firefighters are still going floor to floor to check on the residents, who include medical residents and doctors affiliated with Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.

