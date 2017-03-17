13-year-old Andover girl is national chess master

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A girl from Andover will be competing at the U.S. National Chess Championships later this month, where the 13-year-old will be facing competition from people much older than her.

Carissa Yip has been shattering chess records ever since her father taught her how to play she was 6 years old. She reached the title of “expert” at age 9, making her the youngest player ever to do so. She was also the youngest female to become a national master, at age 11.

Carissa has won numerous trophies over the years. Starting March 28, she will compete in St. Louis at the U.S. National Chess Championships. She is seeded sixth nationally. Carissa will be facing 11 other females but she is the youngest. The grand prize is $25,000.

“I feel like my chess career has only just started,” said Carissa.

