TURLOCK, CA (WHDH) — A 13-year-old is credited with chasing away a man who broke into her home.

Surveillance footage showed the man kick down the door Sunday.

The homeowner’s daughter hid in the closet and called 9-1-1.

She said the burglar filled a bag with jewelry and then opened the closet door.

The girl screamed and hit the man, forcing him to run away.

