130 mph wind gust recorded in New Hampshire

The storm that tore across the Northeast overnight brought high winds to much of the region, and once again, the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire may have experienced the worst of it.

The observatory, site of some of the world’s worst weather, says it recorded a 130 mph (209 kilometers per hour) wind gust during the storm. Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern U.S. at more than 6,200 feet (1,900 meters), once held the world record for the fastest wind gust at 231 mph (372 kph) in 1934.

The National Weather Service says a gust of 82 mph (131 kph) was recorded in Mashpee on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, with sustained winds of about 50 mph (80 kph) in many areas.

The winds brought down tree limbs and power lines that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and snarled the morning commute.

