14-month-old child hit and killed by pickup truck in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - A toddler has died after police said he was hit by a pickup truck in Mashpee Friday evening.

Police said the 14-month-old boy was hit on Coombs Lane, a dead-end road, at around 5:30 p.m. Police did not offer any additional information about how the child was hit.

The child was taken to a hospital in Falmouth with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

