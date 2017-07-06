14-year-old bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenage bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a car in Fitchburg.

Officials say a 14-year-old boy was hit around 5:15 p.m. on Boutelle Street.

The boy was taken to Leominster Hospital then to UMass Medical Center via helicopter. His condition is not known.

Officials say the driver stopped at the scene.

