HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A 14-year-old in Connecticut has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 10 years old.

Hamden police say the teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the assault was first reported in August. The department’s Special Victims Unit conducted the investigation.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

