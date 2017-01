FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Fifteen people were injured after a passenger van and box truck collided in Falmouth Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Route 151 and all those who suffered injuries were riding in the passenger van. Four people were seriously injured but are expected to survive.

Police said no charges have been filed yet.

