15 Massachusetts communities share $5.5M in street grants

BOSTON (AP) — The state Transportation Department has distributed $5.5 million to 15 Massachusetts communities to make the streets safer and more pleasant.

The grant money comes from the state’s Complete Streets program, which aims to provide safe and accessible options for all travel modes and for all people, taking into account the ages and abilities of individuals.

Examples of projects that can be addressed through the program include improved street lighting, radar speed signage, intersection signalization, bike paths, designated bicycle lanes, disabled curb ramps and transit signal prioritization.

The communities that received the grants are Dalton; Egremont; Everett; Hinsdale; Lexington; Littleton; Lynn; Natick; Newton; Northampton; Salisbury; Somerville; Taunton; Westford; and Weymouth.

In September, 11 communities shared $4.4 million in Complete Streets grants.

