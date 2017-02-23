15-month-old boy dies at unlicensed day care, police say

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Nashua, authorities said.

EMTs were called around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home at 131 Ash Street for a report of a toddler who was unconscious and not breathing. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the home was being used to run a day care. They said the operation was not properly licensed. Police have contacted the State of NH Child Care Licensing Unit.

“We knew they were running an illegal child care, day care,” said neighbor Wayne Andrews.

Andrews said the operation was shut down after he alerted the state. He said it opened again after a “couple of weeks.”

Police said several children were at the home when crews responded to the call. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

It’s not clear what caused the boy’s death. He underwent an autopsy Thursday. The results have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

