NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy at a house in Nashua, New Hampshire.

EMTs were called at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a home at 131 Ash St. for a report of a toddler who was unconscious and not breathing. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the home was being used to run a day care. They said the operation was not properly licensed. Police contacted the State of New Hampshire Child Care Licensing Unit.

Authorities say there was no record anyone ever applied for a license.

Neighbor Wayne Andrew said he alerted the state after seeing several toddlers in the backyard playing in a small pool while a woman in a chair appeared to be falling asleep. The operation was shut down but Andrews said it opened again after a “couple of weeks.” He said he called again but his complaints were brushed aside.

New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that it received a complaint in 2008 and took action. The office said it then received another anonymous complaint about the daycare in 2013, but the three times investigators went to check—there were no adults, children or evidence of child care being provided.

Police said several children were at the home when officers responded to the call. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Officials have not connected the death to the daycare.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)