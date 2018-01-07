BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifteen patients had to be moved from Boston Medical Center’s NICU and Labor deliver unit after a pipe burst late Saturday. Six expecting mothers were moved to nearby hospitals.

The burst pipe damaged machinery and flooded several floors.

Julie Veras said her infant son was one of the patients that had to be moved.

“They told me that they couldn’t get in contact with me, that they didn’t have my number, so I found out this morning,” she said.

Her son was in his last couple of days in the NICU when the pipe burst.

“I had a lot of thoughts,” Veras said. “I was a little nervous. I asked them on the phone, they said everything was fine,” she continued.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said:

“The water was shut off and cleanup is underway. The NICU and Labor and Delivery areas were most impacted, and BMC facilities and clinical staff are working together to ensure minimal disruption to patients.”

