15-year-old accused of stabbing man to death charged with murder appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police say McKinley Archie, 15, was in court today after stabbing an 18-year-old man Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at 55 Warrent Street in Roxbury on Thursday morning where they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Archie approached the victim and stabbed him in the chest.

Archie was in court today after being charged with murder.

He is being held without bail and will appear in court again next month.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)