15-year-old girl charged with murder in death of her mother

STERLING, Ill. (AP) — A 15-year-old northwestern Illinois girl has been charged with murder after the body of her mother was found in a burning home with a shot in the head.

She faces two counts of first-degree murder, concealing a homicide and arson. Another 15-year-old girl also could be charged with concealment of a homicide and arson. Both appeared in Whiteside County Court on Tuesday and are scheduled to return to court Aug. 8.

Police say the 53-year-old woman’s body was found in a burning home Saturday in Morrison, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago. Authorities say she was shot in the head the day before. Investigators say the girl charged with murder shot the woman and contacted the other girl who helped her clean and set the fire to conceal evidence.

