15-year-old severely injured after firework explodes in hand

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say a 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe injuries after a firework exploded in his hand.

Smithfield Fire Capt. Michael Dexter tells the Providence Journal the boy was at his relative’s house with another 15-year-old when he set off the firework around 11 a.m. Monday.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Both the state Fire Marshal’s Office and Smithfield police are conducting an investigation into the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)