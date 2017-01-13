CHELSEA (WHDH) - A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in Chelsea on Friday.

The shooting occurred on Shurtleff Street just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old victim has been identified as Jimmy Vasquez, a freshman at Chelsea High School.

The teen was rushed to Whidden Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another teen, also 15, was shot in the foot. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police say they don’t have a motive yet, but they say it’s possible the teens were targeted.

Officials say the teen and his friends were standing out in front of a building when a car came up and started firing.

At least nine shots were fired, according to officials.

Police are looking for a silver or gray car, possibly a Honda.

The car was seen on surveillance video at the corner of Shurtleff Street at Grove Street around the time of the shooting. It was then seen leaving and turning down Grove Street against one way traffic after the shooting.

If you have any information you can contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4880 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817

This shooting is still under investigation.

Memorial honoring teen who died in last night's shooting in #Chelsea. Police need help finding the suspects. #7news pic.twitter.com/0nmfnj4zJD — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 14, 2017

15yo Jimmy Vasquez ID'd as the victim in #Chelsea shooting. Was a freshman at Chelsea High. Leaves behind 3 other siblings. #7news pic.twitter.com/rYnLrcB4Ir — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 14, 2017

