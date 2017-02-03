15 years ago today: An NFL dynasty is born in New England

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Fifteen years ago today, with one swing of the foot, an NFL dynasty was born in New England.

On Feb. 3, 2002, Super Bowl XXXVI pitted the New England Patriots against a team dubbed the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

Despite being 14-point underdogs against the St.Louis Rams, newcomer Tom Brady and the savvy Bill Belichick orchestrated a flawless attack, setting the team up for victory in the game’s final seconds.

Adam Vinatieri, with the world watching, booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots their first ever Super Bowl championship.

New England’s 20-17 upset over the Rams marked the beginning of what many consider to be the best dynasty in sports history.

Patriots nation knows what came next. Over the next 15 years, Brady and Belichick went on to win 196 regular season games, all while solidifying themselves as the best coach-quarterback duo to ever grace the gridiron.

Many faces have come and gone over the years, but Brady and Belichick have been a constant. In addition to 2001, the two led the Patriots to Super Bowl victories in 2003, 2004 and 2014.

The Patriots could capture a fifth Super Bowl title on Sunday with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

