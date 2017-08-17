1,500-pound bull on the loose in Massachusetts after escaping auction

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A bull has been spotted running across several towns in Massachusetts after it got loose in Littleton.

Animal control said the bull was sold at a livestock auction in Littleton Tuesday night. As workers tried loading him onto a trailer, officials said he got spooked and ran off. There have since been multiple sightings of the bull in Littleton, Groton and Ayer.

“He looked pretty tranquil, like he just wanted to be free for awhile,” said John Strouse, who saw the bull as he was out walking his dog.

Animal control said this is a Brahman bull that weighs 1,500 pounds, more than a typical bull. People are warned to be cautious if they see it.

Police said they have put the search on hold to give the bull time to calm down and rest, as he may possibly be tired and angry.

