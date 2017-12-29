16 taken to hospital after 2 MBTA trolleys collide near Cedar Grove station

BOSTON (WHDH) – Sixteen passengers were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two MBTA trolleys collided near the Cedar Grove station in Dorchester.

An MBTA spokesperson said the two trolleys made contact on the inbound track between Cedar Grove and Butler on the Mattapan Line. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

One witness said a trolley struck the lead trolley from behind, shattering glass and leaving several passengers injured.

“All we felt was a big boom and then my whole body jerked and I fell to the ground,” said Antonio Rodriguez.

Officials said 17 patients were evaluated and 16 were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

MBTA Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said detectives are interviewing the operators of both trolleys. Sullivan said mechanical error and the age of the trolleys are not likely factors in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are also not suspected.

If police find no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, the investigation will be turned over to the MBTA to determine if the operators should be disciplined.

