16-year-old boy arrested in school explicit photo sharing

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on child pornography charges in connection with an online repository at a local high school that contained sexually explicit photos of dozens of female students.

The Providence Journal reports that Burrillville Police arrested the boy Thursday. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

Officials at Burrillville High School told police in May about the discovery of an “online school Dropbox” where students had posted and shared more than 100 graphic images of dozens of girls, some as young as 13. Dropbox is an online storage service that allows users to share and store files.

Police Chief Stephen Lynch says the boy was arraigned at family court on Thursday.

