16-year-old girl dies after car goes off snowy highway, hits tree

GILFORD, NH (WHDH) – A teenage girl was killed Tuesday after her car went off a snowy New Hampshire highway and struck tree, authorities said.

Police said troopers responded around 7 a.m. to the intersection of Cherry Valley Road and Rocky Road on Route 11A in Gilford for a report of an accident.

Troopers found a 16-year-old Gilford native, who police said lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The girl was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe slick, snow-covered roads played a role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)