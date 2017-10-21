ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in New Hampshire are looking for a hit-and-run driver. A 16-year-old was hit by a car while walking along Little Falls Bridge Road Saturday in Rochester, N.H.

Police found him on the side of the road. He told police the car that hit him was a blue Toyota Corolla with a woman driving.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-330-7128

