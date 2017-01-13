CHELSEA (WHDH) - A 16-year-old has died following a shooting in Chelsea on Friday.

Another teen, believed to be 15, was shot in the foot.

Officials say it is possible the teens were targeted.

Police say the teen and his friends were standing out in front of a building when a car came up and started firing.

At least nine shots were fired, according to officials.

Police are looking for a silver or grey car, possibly a Honda.

This story is developing; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

Scene here in #Chelsea is very active. At least 9 shots fired after a 16yo dies of his injuries. #7news pic.twitter.com/Z7gwuiYbpo — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 14, 2017

