16-year-old shot and killed in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Somerville and police are now on the scene investigating.

The shooting happened at a house on Farragut Avenue. Police said the teen was shot once in the chest and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

The teen was from Malden and was not a resident of the house. Police said there was no sign of forced entry to the house.

