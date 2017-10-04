16-year-old threatens Las Vegas-style attack on Quincy school, police say

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating after authorities say a high schooler threatened to carry out a Las Vegas-style attack.

The 16-year-old student made the threat on social media, according to police.

Police say the teen threatened to “turn” the high school into Las Vegas.

Investigators say no one was directly targeted and that no one was in immediate danger.

The incident is under investigation.

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas high-rise hotel, directing a hail of bullets at a crowd of concertgoers on the street below.

