17 arrested in drug sweep at apartment complex

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A narcotics sweep at a Pawtucket apartment building has led to 17 arrests.

Police say numerous complaints led investigators to probe the use and sale of illegal drugs at the apartment complex. Authorities executed four search warrants on Tuesday.

Nine people arrested lived in various units throughout the apartment complex and two others lived elsewhere in Pawtucket.

Three people were from East Providence, Lincoln and Taunton, Massachusetts, while three others didn’t have permanent addresses.

Drug charges include possession with intent to deliver cocaine and oxycodone, as well as possession of heroin, Zolpidem and suboxone.

