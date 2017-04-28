17 people taken to hospital following hazmat incident in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - More than a dozen people have been taken to the hospital following a hazmat situation at a medical facility in Malden.

Authorities say emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to 178 Savin Street and transported 17 people to the hospital.

Six people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, six to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and the remaining others went to an unknown hospital.

Authorities say the victims were suffering from sore eyes and sore throats.

Crews are at the scene investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

