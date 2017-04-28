17 taken to hospital after hazmat incident at Malden health center

MALDEN (WHDH) - More than a dozen people have been taken to the hospital following a hazmat situation at a Hallmark Health Center in Malden.

Authorities say emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to 178 Savin Street for an odorless gas incident on the upper floors of the medical facility.

At least 17 people, including some workers, were taken to the hospital. Six people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, six to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and the others went to an unknown hospital.

Authorities say the individuals were complaining about sore eyes, nausea, breathing difficulties and sore throats. Their current condition is not clear.

Crews dressed in hazmat gear are at the scene investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

