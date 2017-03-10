17-year-old accused of stabbing teen outside Florida Wendy’s faces judge

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) – A teen who, authorities said, was stabbed in a fight outside a fast food restaurant in Hialeah has been released from the hospital, and the person accused in the attack had his first appearance in court, Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Yosiris Alfonso Fernandez was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He had his first appearance at the Miami-Dade Children’s Courthouse, Thursday, but waived his appearance. His father and aunt, however, stood before the judge on his behalf.

According to Hialeah Police, the fight took place in the parking lot of a Wendy’s along East 49th Street and Palm Avenue, Wednesday. Newly released surveillance video captures the moment Fernandez stabbed 18-year-old Eduardo Rivero in the back with a knife.

“They wanted to fight him, like to jump him,” said one witness. “I don’t know if they had problems in school or something, but I don’t know. I saw him get cut.”

The restaurant’s surveillance video showed several teens fighting. According to the police report, Rivero said the teens who were involved had knives and bats.

One camera captured the stabbing, which occurred in the Wendy’s drive-thru. A teen wearing a bright pink long-sleeved shirt could be seen turning around before he allegedly stabbed the victim.

“During the fight, an 18-year-old gets stabbed in the back. He’s stable. He was alert, conscious,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police took Fernandez into custody at his home, Wednesday night. According to the judge, the teen will remain in secure juvenile detention for the next 21 days.

7News was at JMH as Rivero was being released. “I didn’t do anything. He just stabbed me because I guess he thought I was gonna hit him,” he said.

The victim’s grandmother, Ana Morales, said the whole ordeal was traumatizing. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy just to think that he could have been dead. He could have killed him,” she said.

According to sources, Fernandez could be tried as an adult in the stabbing. “The state has announced its intent to review the case. The state is considering filing charges in the adult court instead of the juvenile court,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Angelica Zayas.

Fernandez’s next hearing is scheduled for March 29.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)