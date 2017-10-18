17-year-old arrested in alleged sex assault at Weymouth High School, police say

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Weymouth police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an alleged sex assault at Weymouth High School.

Authorities told 7News on Wednesday that a 17-year-old is in custody. They did not say what charges the teen is facing or if he was a student at the school.

Weymouth Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Curtis-Whipple and Principal Alan Strauss did released a statement Tuesday that said the alleged incident took place on Monday at the school and that it involved “minor students.”

The names of those involved were not released.

Guidance counselors will be on hand to talk to any students who may need it, according to school officials.

The incident is under investigation.

