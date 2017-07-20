17-year-old charged with killing mother’s boyfriend, burning body

CRANSTON, RI (WHDH) - CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing his mother’s boyfriend, whose burned body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

Cranston police said Wednesday the teenager admitted to shooting and killing 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau inside his home as a result of an altercation that occurred between Loiseau and 35-year-old Melonie Perez.

Police say the teen told officers he and his mother had taken Loiseau’s body to Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he placed it in a wooded area and set it on fire.

Authorities say a police officer patrolling the area found Loiseau’s body near an Interstate 95 interchange on Tuesday.

The teen faces a murder charge. Perez and another woman are charged with concealing the body. A message was left Wednesday for Perez’s attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)