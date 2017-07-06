17-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenage bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after police said he was struck by a car in Fitchburg.

Officials said the 17-year-old boy was hit at around 5:15 p.m. on Boutelle Street.

“I just heard a loud thud and I didn’t think anything of it because around here there’s lots of car accidents,” said Colin Martin, who said he was down the street when it happened.

The boy was taken to Leominster Hospital, then to UMass Medical Center via helicopter with serious injuries. He is in critical condition.

Officials said the driver stopped at the scene. The crash is under investigation to determine who was at fault.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)