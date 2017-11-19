17-year-old girl shielded little sister from severe storm in Tennessee

(WHDH) — A 17-year-old girl, Ellie Williams, shielded her 9-year-old sister from a severe storm in Tennessee after being locked outside of their home.

Williams said she initially went outside to fix their pool’s tarp that was coming undone in the wind when she went back up to her house with her little sister and they realized they were locked out.

Williams said, “But the door was locked, we locked ourselves out, so I just grabbed her and went into the fetal position and I used some of our outdoor furniture and the wind was just swirling and we were just praying that we’d be saved because it was really scary and I remember my sister just saying, ‘Jesus please save us.'”

Residents in the area believe a tornado touched down and caused the severe weather.

Both of the Williams sisters are uninjured although their property experienced significant damage.

Two barns in the area were swept away and a tree had fallen on their father’s truck.

