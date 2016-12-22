FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 17-year-old high school student has died in a car crash in Falmouth.

Police say they responded to a call about a car off the road on Thursday.

Officers arrived and found two people trapped inside the car.

The driver has died. A passenger, who is also a student at the same high school, was by taken by helicopter to the hospital.

